Samford/UAB baseball game rained out

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ---- Tuesday night's baseball game at Young Memorial Field
between UAB and Samford has been postponed due to inclement weather. A
make up date for the two teams has been scheduled for next Wednesday, April 25
at 6:30 p.m. CT.
The next scheduled game for UAB (21-16) is coincidently at Samford (21-15) on Wednesday at Joe Lee Griffin Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT and will air on WJOX-AM 690 with David Crane (pxp) and Ryan Keedy (color) on the call.
