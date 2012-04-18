Samford/UAB baseball game rained out

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ---- Tuesday night's baseball game at Young Memorial Field between UAB and Samford has been postponed due to inclement weather. A make up date for the two teams has been scheduled for next Wednesday, April 25 at 6:30 p.m. CT.



The next scheduled game for UAB (21-16) is coincidently at Samford (21-15) on Wednesday at Joe Lee Griffin Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT and will air on WJOX-AM 690 with David Crane (pxp) and Ryan Keedy (color) on the call.