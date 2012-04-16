Gadsden man charged with attempted murder

Gadsden police have charged a 19-year-old man with two counts of attempted murder for a shooting that happened Friday morning.

The shooting stemmed from a domestic violence incident between the suspect, Justin Keith Threlkeld, and his 18-year-old girlfriend, Tracie Moyer, also of Gadsden. Threkeld and Moyer allegedly began fighting around 5:30 a.m. Friday, April 13 at a residence in the 100 block of North 23rd Street.

"The argument turned physical when the suspect began to drag the Ms. Moyer by the hair and hit her about the back of the head," Captain Regina May with Gadsden PD said in a release.

A friend of Moyer, Latasha Lawler, helped Moyer get into a car after the attack. As they drove away, Threlkeld began shooting at the car. A bullet struck Lawler in the lower back and she was taken to the Gadsden Regional Medical Center for treatment, May said.

Threlkeld was charged Monday on two counts of attempted murder for shooting at both Moyer and Lawler. He is also charged with shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. Each charge has a bond of $50,000.

A resident who lived nearby heard the gunshots and dove to the floor for safety. She later discovered a bullet had entered her home. Police are still investigating this incident and say it may be related to the gunshots fired at the two women.

Copyright 2012 WBRC. All rights reserved.