Hankerson and Mitchell to Leave UA Basketball Program

From the University of Alabama Athletics Communications:



TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Charles Hankerson, Jr., and Tony Mitchell will not return to the University of Alabama men's basketball team, head coach Anthony Grant announced Friday.

The pair have requested and been granted a release from their scholarship at UA.

"We're appreciative of the contributions they've made to our program and we wish them nothing but the absolute best as they pursue the next chapter of their lives and careers," Grant added.

Hankerson, currently a sophomore at Alabama, has played in 56 games and averaged 3.0 points per game during his two seasons. Mitchell, a junior, saw action in 89 games for the Tide while averaging 12.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game over the past three seasons.