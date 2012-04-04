Samford wins at Alabama A&M, 7-3

NORMAL, Ala.—The Samford baseball team earned a 7-3 win at Alabama A&M Tuesday afternoon at the Bulldog Baseball Complex.



With the win, Samford improves to 18-11. Alabama A&M drops to 6-24 with the loss.



Samford was led at the plate by Christiaan Durdaller, going 2-for-3. Saxon Butler hit his fifth home run of the season in a 1-for-3 performance. Phillip Ervin and Austin Allison also drove in a run each for the Bulldogs.



Michael Gunter (1-1) pitched two-thirds of an inning without allowing a hit to earn the win on the mound for Samford. Cole Limbaugh, Charles Terry, Taylor Hammond, Arthur Strauss, Andres Gracia and C.K. Irby also saw time on the mound for the Bulldogs.



For Alabama A&M, Julio Nunez, Jordan Friend and \Walton Ashwander had one hit and one RBI each. Champ Adams (1-3) pitched 7.0 innings, giving up six runs on seven hits to take the loss on the mound for Alabama A&M.



Alabama A&M struck first with a run in the bottom of the first inning. Nunez singled to left-center field to drive in Brandyn Crutcher for a 1-0 Alabama A&M lead.



Samford tied the game with a run in the top of the third inning. Zeth Stone tripled down the right-field line to lead off the inning. Stone then scored on a wild pitch to tie the score at 1-1.



Samford took the lead with a run in the top of the fourth inning. With one out in the inning, Durdaller reached base on an infield single to get things started. Durdaller later scored from third base on a sacrifice fly by Allison to give Samford a 2-1 lead.



Alabama A&M came back with a run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Ashwander singled to center field to drive in Nunez to tie the score at 2-2.



Samford took the lead for good with a run in the fifth inning. Butler hit a home run to left field to give Samford a 3-2 lead.



Samford took control of the game with three runs in the top of the seventh inning. Butler scored on a wild pitch for the first run of the inning. Ervin later tripled to drive in Brandon Miller, and then scored on an Alabama A&M error to make the score 6-2.



Samford added one more run in the top of the eighth inning to push its lead to 7-2. Allison doubled to lead off the inning and later scored on a wild pitch for a five-run Samford lead.



Alabama A&M plated one final run in the bottom of the eighth inning to make the final score 7-3. Friend tripled to left-center field to drive in Crutcher for the game's final run.



Samford will return to action when the Bulldogs open their three-game Southern Conference series against The Citadel with a doubleheader Friday at 4 p.m. at Joe Lee Griffin Field.