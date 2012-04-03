UAB football wraps up fourth spring practice

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The UAB football team worked out for slightly more than two hours Monday night in its longest session of spring practice to this point.



Back on campus after practicing Saturday at Legion Field, the Blazers were on the field for the fourth time this spring and the second time in pads.



Nearly a third of the way into spring practice, UAB's first-year coaching staff continues to focus on instilling in the Blazer players a confidence that they can be successful.



"We are going to work them hard and push them hard, but we've been there and we know how hard it is," UAB offensive coordinator Jeff Brohm said. "We're going to throw a lot of things at them. Really it's a matter of getting them to play hard and getting them to believe that they can do it."



UAB ran through a variety of drills Monday, starting with position work and mixing in some special teams before eventually moving into some 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 work in the second half of practice.



What really excited the fans who came out to witness the open practice was the energy from Blazers' version of the "Oklahoma Drill" -- a full contact 3-on-3 drill to close the night with the offense trying to move the ball against the defense in a tightly contained space.



The effort required in that drill and throughout each of the team's up-tempo practices is something defensive coordinator Reggie Johnsonknows is important as his defensive players adapt to a new system. The first four practices have proven to him the Blazers aren't afraid to work.



"It's a work in progress," Johnson said. "I think the guys are working hard, but we have to build small wins by doing things right every day. I think the guys are hungry and we're going to get there."



The Blazers will return to the practice field Wednesday with another 7 p.m. session that will again be open to the public.



The practices are all building toward the UAB Spring Game, which is scheduled for Noon on Saturday, April 21 at West Campus Field.