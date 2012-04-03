Samford football players prepare for scrimmage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.—The Samford football team practiced for about two hours in full pads Monday afternoon at Seibert Stadium. The practice was the 13th of 15 workouts the team will hold this spring.



The Bulldogs have had a productive spring practice so far. The team will hold its final scrimmage on Wednesday at Seibert Stadium. The scrimmage will be similar to the team's two previous scrimmages this spring, with the Bulldogs practicing for about six periods and running about 60 plays of scrimmage.



The previous two scrimmages have produced positives and negatives in all three phases of the game. Samford head coach Pat Sullivan talked about what he wants to see from his team in this final scrimmage.



"We want to finish up the spring where offense, defense and special teams have a little success where they can carry that confidence throughout the summer in their workouts," Sullivan said. "I don't want them to come back out here and have a sloppy practice and not feel good about it. They are dead tired right now, and this is where they have to learn to push themselves through."



Sullivan added that he likes the progress he has seen from his team so far this spring. He said he has seen a lot of improvement, but the team still has a long way to go.



"I think we have gotten better in a lot of areas," Sullivan said. "We still have an awful lot of work to do to get to where we need to be. We've gotten better fundamentally. We've put an awful lot of stuff in this spring, but we didn't change much. So the biggest thing we need to do is just finish it up well."



Wednesday's workout will begin at 4 p.m. at Seibert Stadium. The Bulldogs will work on individual and special teams drills before beginning the scrimmage portion of the workout.



After Wednesday's scrimmage, the Bulldogs will go through one final practice on Thursday. The practice, which will be held in shorts and helmets, will also begin at 4 p.m. at Seibert Stadium.