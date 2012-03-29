Samford Bulldogs continue spring football practice

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.—The Samford football team continued spring practice with a two-hour workout in full pads Wednesday afternoon at Seibert Stadium.



The Bulldogs have now gone through 11 practices, with four workouts to go in the spring. Samford head coach Pat Sullivan said he liked the way his team worked during Wednesday's workout.



"I think we had a good day," Sullivan said. "It's been another good learning day. I thought our two punters punted the ball better today, which was good to see. Alvin Hines has had a good day on defense as well."



Sullivan said through the first 11 practices, he has liked the progress his team has made. He said the players' work ethic has been good this spring.



"I've been really pleased with the spring so far," Sullivan said. "The guys have come to work every day. We're not where we need to be but I think we've improved as a football team."



The Bulldogs held their first nine practices before taking last week off for spring break. Sullivan said throughout the first 11 practices, there have been several players on both sides of the ball who have stood out to him.



"Nick Williams has done a good job up front on defense," Sullivan said. "Our linebackers are all experienced. Darion Sutton has done a nice job for us, along with Keith Shoulders. Justin Shade has done a good job, as has Durell Hill. They've all done a nice job.



"Kelsey Pope has been good at receiver," Sullivan said. "But I think probably the guy who has had as good a spring as anybody has been Riley Hawkins. He's done a nice job for us, getting back to the form he was in a couple of years ago."



Samford will practice again on Friday at 3:05 p.m. at Seibert Stadium. On Saturday, the team will scrimmage for about 50 plays, while also practicing for about 12 periods. Saturday's scrimmage-practice is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.



The Bulldogs will wrap up spring practice with a scrimmage on April 4. The time of the final scrimmage has yet to be determined.