Neighborhood on edge after vicious attack on pet cat

Callie after she was attacked. Her eyes and lower jaw sustained serious damage. Source: Alabama SPCA

Callie the cat before she was attacked. Source: Alabama SPCA

They're gruesome pictures of what owners say is their sweet 6-year-old cat named Callie.

Her owner, Tracey Robertson says her husband let Callie and their other cats out Monday afternoon in their Norwood Lake neighborhood. When he went to feed them later that evening he noticed something was wrong and called Tracey.

"I immediately thought snake bite but when he picks her up I see it's much more worse," said Tracey.

Callie's lower jaw was gone. Her teeth shifted and her eyes swollen.

"When the vet sees her he immediately knows that this isn't a car accident where she was struck, it's not an attack by an animal. She was hit in the face with something similar to that of a golf club," said Tracey.

Within the past year Tracey has had two cats go missing in neighborhood. And she's not the only one raising questions.

Someone shot Shannon Walker's 14-month-old boxer, Ranger last month.

"His insides, his intestines were just too, it was too bad too do anything," said Shannon.

Because of his injuries, Ranger had to be euthanized. Now, like Tracey, Shannon is keeping a close eye out.

"I don't think that it's the same person necessarily but I do think that we have a problem," said Shannon.

Callie underwent surgery Wednesday. Her vet says she's not out of the woods. She may lose vision in one eye and a side of her mouth may never regain feeling.

