Teens charged in multiple car break-ins

Three 16-year-old males have been charged in a series of car break-ins and thefts that have been going on for a year.

Investigators with the Tuscaloosa Sheriff's Office identified three juvenile suspects in a string of more than 20 unlawful breaking/entering motor vehicle cases. The break-ins occured in the Magnolia Park subdivision and area around Old Greensboro Road.

The thefts began in March 2011 and continued through March 2012, according to Sgt. Andy Norris with the Tuscaloosa Sheriff's Office. The suspects were identified March 7 after a lengthy investigation, Norris said.



Many of the stolen items have been returned to the victims of the break-ins and thefts. All three suspects have been charged in Juvenile Court and their identities have not been released.

Copyright 2012 WBRC. All rights reserved.