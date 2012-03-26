Saban won't get a high school named after him

AOL Sporting News is reporting that the naming committee for a new high school in Montgomery has declined to name the school after Alabama head football coach Nick Saban.

The school will be called New Park High School but the public offered up some colorful alternatives including Barack Obama High, Abraham Lincoln High and John F. Kennedy High. Montgomery natives Jerry Parr and former mayor Emory Folmar were also suggested.

It's hard to overlook the fact that less than 60 miles separates Montgomery and Auburn.

"As big as an Alabama fan as I am, it would likely not be an appropriate choice, especially this close to the Plains," Montgomery Public Schools spokesman Tom Salter told the "Montgomery Advertiser."

