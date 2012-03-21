Man who escaped jail before being booked found in Ga.

Calhoun County Chief Sheriff's Deputy Matthew Wade has told FOX6 that a suspect who escaped from the county jail last week has been caught and arrested in Georgia.

LaQuita Decree Mitchell, 29, was waiting to be processed into the Calhoun County Jail March 20 around 5 p.m. when he escaped by blending in with a group of inmates that were being released.

U.S. Marshalls and members of the Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force located Mitchell in Sandy Springs, north of Atlanta.

Mitchell was being transferred from the Anniston Police Department on charges of 1st degree possession of marijuana and 1st degree possession of drug paraphernalia. The Calhoun County Sheriff said last week that he also plans to charge Mitchell with first-degree escape.

Chief Deputy Wade said that it could take up to two weeks to bring Mitchell back to Anniston.

