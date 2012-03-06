Auburn will unveil Heisman statues April 14

An Auburn University spokesperson announced today that the university will unveil three statues honoring the school's Heisman Tropy winners in a ceremony April 14 at 10 a.m.

Pat Sullivan, Bo Jackson and Cam Newton will reportedly attend the unveiling of the statues, which will be placed permanently on the east side of the stadium.

This ceremony will take place a day before the annual spring game, A-Day. Tickets for the game can be purchased for $5 at aubtix.com.

Stay tuned to MyFoxAl.com as Auburn will release additional details about the statue unveiling at a later date.

