Severe weather possible Wednesday, Friday

We're gearing up for some active weather starting tomorrow. The rain has wasted no time in returning to our area and throughout the day it's been cloudy, with showers and spotty thunderstorms. A cold front will be dropping into the state tomorrow and this will likely produce a line of rain and storms that will shift across the area after 3 PM. The main threat with this line will be damaging straight-line winds and a low end threat for flooding and tornadoes. This will be ROUND 1 of severe weather for the week.

The front that brings tomorrow's storms will settle to our south and return north on Thursday and Friday. We may have some storms as a strong low-level southerly flow establishes itself. These thunderstorms have the potential to grow quite strong or severe.

We're most concerned about Friday evening through Saturday morning. Models suggest a deepening surface low will shift to our northwest putting us in the warm and most unstable sector of the system. This looks to be a strong disturbance with forecasts pressure levels dropping from 998 MB to 992 MB. Wind profiles would suggest strong veering winds conducive to rotating thunderstorms. We're also seeing forecast low level instabilities at elevated levels, such as CAPE values nearing the 2,000 J/kg range.

Be weather aware tomorrow and especially on Friday as the environment will be most conducive to discrete severe storms. The storms may become more oriented along a southwest to northeast line Friday night, with a slow shift through the area through Saturday morning. Any severe storms along this line could potentially bring damaging straight-line winds or tornadoes.

Have a Plan of Action Now: This is the time to make plans as we gear up for later this week. Make sure you have multiple sources for receiving warnings like a NOAA All Hazards Weather Radio. Also, think about where you would go in the event of a tornado warning. Help us spread the message about the severe threats.

