Luke Bryan, John Mayer coming to Tuscaloosa

Two big names are coming to Tuscaloosa this April: country artist Luke Bryan will be in town April 13 and singer-songwriter John Mayer will perform April 26. Both concerts will be held at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater.

Luke Bryan: Tailgates & Tanlines tour

With special guests Craig Campbell and Frankie Ballard

Friday, April 13 at 8 p.m.

General admission: $40.25

Reserved seats: $36.25 and $26.25 (Box office prices listed. Ticket price will vary depending on outlet.)

Tickets go on sale: Saturday, March 3 at 10 a.m.

Buy tickets online at www.ticketmaster.com, in person at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre Box Office or charge by phone: 800-745-3000

John Mayer

With special guest: Kacey Musgraves

Thursday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m.

All seats are reserved. Ticket prices: $37, $47 and $67

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 2 at 10 a.m.

Buy tickets online at www.ticketmaster.com, in person at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre Box Office or charge by phone: 800-745-3000