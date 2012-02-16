Country Boy Eddie to host benefit concert for tornado survivors

Country Boy Eddie is headlining a benefit concert for tornado victims in Clay. He and fellow musician Freddie Wade will be performing this Saturday, February 18, at the Piggly Wiggly on 6730 Deerfoot Parkway. It's a free concert from noon until 2 p.m. and all donations will go to help victims of the January tornado as they work to rebuild their homes and community.

Copyright 2012 WBRC. All rights reserved.