Country Boy Eddie to host benefit concert for tornado survivors

By Brianne Denley, Digital Content Producer
Country Boy Eddie is headlining a benefit concert for tornado victims in Clay.  He and fellow musician Freddie Wade will be performing this Saturday, February 18, at the Piggly Wiggly on 6730 Deerfoot Parkway.  It's a free concert from noon until 2 p.m. and all donations will go to help victims of the January tornado as they work to rebuild their homes and community.

