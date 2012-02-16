Country Boy Eddie to host benefit concert for tornado survivors

Country Boy Eddie is headlining a benefit concert for tornado victims in Clay. He and fellow musician Freddie Wade will be performing this Saturday, February 18, at the Piggly Wiggly on 6730 Deerfoot Parkway. It's a free concert from noon until 2 p.m. and all donations will go to help victims of the January tornado as they work to rebuild their homes and community.
Copyright 2012 WBRC. All rights reserved.
Six hundred young men across the state made their way to Tuscaloosa for the 80th annual Alabama Boys State convention on Sunday.More >>
Six hundred young men across the state made their way to Tuscaloosa for the 80th annual Alabama Boys State convention on Sunday.More >>
Oscar Butler and Libby Thomason were asleep in their Cullman home when a massive tree collapsed through the roof during early morning storms.More >>
Oscar Butler and Libby Thomason were asleep in their Cullman home when a massive tree collapsed through the roof during early morning storms.More >>
Another organized cluster of rain and storms will approach our area from the west during the early morning hours.?More >>
Another organized cluster of rain and storms will approach our area from the west during the early morning hours.?More >>
Irondale Police are searching for a Birmingham man they believe shot and killed a man Friday night.More >>
Irondale Police are searching for a Birmingham man they believe shot and killed a man Friday night.More >>
Blount County Sheriff’s Office Operations Commander Tim Kent says the alleged shooter in a Blountsville incident turned himself in Sunday afternoon.More >>
Blount County Sheriff’s Office Operations Commander Tim Kent says the alleged shooter in a Blountsville incident turned himself in Sunday afternoon.More >>