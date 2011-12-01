Spiderman suspect arrested for robbery

The Tuscaloosa Police Department announced that they have apprehended a robbery suspect notable not just for his crimes but for using a Spiderman mask to conceal his identity. Anthony Lamar Jones, 17 of Tuscaloosa, was arrested for committing two different robberies over the past year. They both occurred March 17 of this year at an area Waffle House and Alabama Credit Union.

Police recovered the Spiderman mask and other items after the second robbery and used DNA taken from the mask to identify Jones. Warrants for his arrest were issued on Wednesday, Nov. 30 and patrol officers found Jones and arrested him last night at about 5 p.m. in the 2900 block of Pine Street.

Jones was charged with two counts of robbery in the first degree and is currently in the Tuscaloosa County Jail under a $120,000 bond. Tuscaloosa police say that he will be charged as an adult.

