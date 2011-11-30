University of Alabama parking at a premium this weekend

Parking will be at a premium at the University of Alabama over the next few days. Parking is free for visitors going to the Super 6 games in Tuscaloosa, but those visitors are being asked to park in certain lots before 5 p.m. for the day games, and after 5 p.m. for the evening games.
School officials expect 25,000 to 35,000 high school football fans to be in town for the game.
Parking in the right spot will make their trip easier.
GINA JOHNSON | UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA
"If you're coming after 5pm. If you're coming after the 5-A game on Thursday or 6-A game Friday night, then we're going to open ten Hoor area which is right across from the stadium. We have a huge surface parking lot we have two parking decks there," Gina Johnson, Vice President of Gameday Operations, said.
Visit http://supersixal.com/alabama/index.php for more information about Super 6.
