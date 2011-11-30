Bank of America mortgage assistance event Dec. 2-3

Bank of America will host a free, public event to help Birmingham Bank of American mortgage customers in danger of foreclosure. According to a press release, the bank has identified almost 6,000 customers who may benefit from this weekend's event. Home retention specialists will help homeowners explore alternatives to foreclosure such as home loan modificiations.
Homeowners can receive personal help from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Jefferson County Committee for Economic Opportunity. The facility is located at 300 8th Ave. W. Those interested must register and can learn which documents they should bring to the event at bankofamerica.com/homeownerevent or 1-855-201-7426.
