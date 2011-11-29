2011 Christmas and holiday events

Are you looking for a Christmas or holiday event to attend this season? Check out our events list for the FOX6 viewing area. Don't see an event we should know about? Email us at newstip@wbrc.com. And don't forget to share your photos too! Email them to pix@wbrc. or upload them to TellFox.com.

Click the following stories for more information on the Samford University and Vestavia Hills holiday events.

Nov. 29

Bells of Buchanan handbell concert at Samford – 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 1

Irving Berlin's "White Christmas" at Samford University - 10 a.m.

Hoover Christmas Tree Lighting at City Hall - 5 p.m.

"A Walk Through Bethlehem" at South Shelby Baptist Church - 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Hanging of the Green celebration featuring the University Chorale at Samford – 6 p.m.

Christmas concert performed by the Georgia School for the Deaf at the Senior Activity Building in Gadsden - 6:30 p.m.

Birmingham City School System's 72nd annual All City Christmas Music Festival at Fair Park Arena - 7 p.m.

Pleaseant Grove Christmas Tree Lighting at City Hall - 7 p.m.

Dec. 2

"A Walk Through Bethlehem" at South Shelby Baptist Church - 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Irving Berlin's "White Christmas" at Samford University – 7:30 p.m.

Dec.3

Irving Berlin's "White Christmas" at Samford University – 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

"Holiday Tour of Homes at Lakewood" in Bessemer – 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

"A Walk Through Bethlehem" at South Shelby Baptist Church 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

LJCC Jewish Film Festival The Edge 12 Theatre – 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Dec. 4

LJCC Jewish Film Festival The LJCC – 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m.

"Holiday Tour of Homes at Lakewood" in Bessemer – 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Birmingham Girl's Choir holiday concert at Shades Creek Baptist Church – 3 p.m.

Dec. 6

Birmingham Christmas tree lighting in Linn Park – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Boston Brass concert at Samford - 7:30 p.m. Pelham best-decorated house contest – nighttime

Dec. 8

Christmas concert at Wallace State - 7 p.m.

Christmas Band Concert at Samford - 7:30 p.m.

Christmas musical at Midfield High School ($5 admission) - 6 p.m.

Dec. 9

"A Walk Through Bethlehem" at South Shelby Baptist Church - 6 p.m.to 8:30 p.m.

"An Oak Mountain Christmas" at the Alabama Theatre – 7 p.m.

Dec. 10

"A Walk Through Bethlehem" at South Shelby Baptist Church- 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 11

Wallace State-Hanceville Jazz concert - 2 p.m.

"A Walk Through Bethlehem" at South Shelby Baptist Church - 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 14

Langston Hughes' "Black Nativity" at Carver Theatre - 7 p.m.

Dec. 15

Langston Hughes' "Black Nativity" at Carver Theatre - 7 p.m.

Dec. 16

Langston Hughes' "Black Nativity" at Carver Theatre - 7 p.m.

Opera Birmingham "Home for the Holidays" concert at Samford – 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 17

"Yuletide in Dogtown" play at Alys Stephens Center - 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Langston Hughes' "Black Nativity" at Carver Theatre - 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Dec. 18

Opera Birmingham "Home for the Holidays" concert at Samford – 2:30 p.m.

