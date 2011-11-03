Email Clare Huddleston

On Twitter @FOX6Clare

Like Clare on Facebook

Clare Huddleston is proud to serve WBRC as the weekend morning anchor and a reporter for Good Day Alabama during the week.

Clare joined the WBRC FOX6 News team in October 2011. Before that, she spent 10 years in Tuscaloosa.

Clare graduated magna cum laude from the University of Alabama with a double major in Broadcast News and Spanish.

While a student at the Capstone, Clare got the opportunity to report, produce and anchor at the local station WVUA-TV. After graduation, she accepted a full-time position reporter and anchor position at WVUA-TV.

During her time in Tuscaloosa, Clare covered several big stories including the April 27, 2011 tornado outbreak, Hurricanes Ivan and Katrina, the trial of convicted Fayette County cop killer Devin Moore, and the hiring of Alabama football coach Nick Saban.

Clare's storytelling has earned her several top honors from the Associated Press including Best News Anchor, Best Spot News Story, Best Sports Feature, and Best Sports Story.

In her free time, Clare enjoys running, traveling, and volunteering. She is a national volunteer for her sorority, Alpha Chi Omega.

Clare is married to John, who is also a WBRC FOX6 News reporter. She's also the mother of two girls, Anna Clare and Libby.