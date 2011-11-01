Local developer creates handy travel app

Local software developer Metrocket, LLC
is getting attention for their travel app iExit. Based at Innovation
Depot in Birmingham, the company debuted the app in January 2010. iExit
has been highly rated by USAToday.com, CBSMoneywatch.com, The New York Times and Chicago Tribune for its unique features, usability and value.
The
app uses the GPS feature on smartphones to share dining, shopping and
fueling information with users while they travel down the interstate.
The app shows information for up to 50 exits closest to the user, but
only in the direction they are traveling. Unlike some other apps, iExit
has detailed categories that users can search through; for example, you
can search for unleaded gas, biofuel or diesel. Users can also tag
favorite restaurants, gas stations, and other destinations and search
for any available deals in the area.
iExit is available for
iPhone, iPad and Android devices. The full app costs $1.99 but there is
also a free "lite" version. There are also versions just for food and
hotel searches.
FOX6 spoke with Evan Metrock, president of the company about what inspired him to create iExit and what he loves about it.
What inspired you to create the app?
Back
in 2009, my dad had just finished a road trip and called me up and
asked if an iPhone app could tell you what's at upcoming exits. I
thought about it, realized it could, but didn't act on it immediately. A
few weeks later, I was driving to Atlanta and started looking at all of
the billboards that read "Some Business, Some Exit." It occurred to me
that all of those businesses were paying good money to try to
communicate with me, the driver, in an outdated, inefficient manner. It
was that day I realized I had to build iExit.
What is your favorite feature of the app?
When
I'm on a road trip and I get hungry, I usually find myself craving
Chick-Fil-A. I don't want just any fast food, but instead I want a
particular chain. Therefore my favorite feature in iExit is the ability
to filter upcoming exits by my favorite chains. I select Chick-Fil-A as a
favorite, and I can then easily see all of the upcoming exits that have
one. I can add as many favorites as I want and iExit quickly and
cleanly displays which upcoming exits match my favorites.
How do you plan to grow and/or improve the app in the future?
I
said my favorite current feature is the ability to quickly see which
upcoming exits contain my favorite places. My future favorite feature
will be the ability to see upcoming exits that can save me money on gas,
food, hotels, etc, regardless of the chain brand. Metrocket is
currently focusing on securing more deals with businesses at interstate
exits so that more coupons and special promotions can be included in
iExit. As you can see, the "Deals" tab is already included in iExit, but
the number of deals actually supported in iExit is relatively small.
Copyright 2011 WBRC. All rights reserved.