Birmingham Recycles Day to take e-waste items

By Brianne Denley, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birminghamians have a chance to recycle a wide range of household items for free tomorrow, Oct. 26 at Linn Park. The City of Birmingham Recycles Day will be from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and in addition to recycling services, several environmental groups will be on hand to show citizens how recycling impacts the environment.

There will be a drive-thru area for e-waste items, phone books and cell phones. The following items will be accepted at the drive:

  • Yellow Pages phone books
  • Personal computers, monitors (including flat screen monitors)
  • Televisions, LCD Tvs, VCRs
  • Radios, stereos
  • DVD players
  • Microwaves
  • Power supplies
  • Rechargeable batteries
  • Vacuums
  • Banking equipment
  • Telephones, pagers, cell phones
  • Printers, copy machines, toner cartridges
  • Projectors, cameras

Birmingham Recycles will not accept:

  • Fridges, washers, dryers, dish washers
  • Devices that contain mercury (thermometers, fire alarms)
  • Hazardous chemicals/materials
  • Light bulbs, including fluorescent
  • Bio waste

If there is inclement weather, the event will be moved to Boutwell Auditorium, 1930 8th Ave. North. For more information please visit aeconline.org or visit the group's Facebook event page.

