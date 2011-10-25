Birmingham Recycles Day to take e-waste items

Birminghamians have a chance to recycle a wide range of household items for free tomorrow, Oct. 26 at Linn Park. The City of Birmingham Recycles Day will be from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and in addition to recycling services, several environmental groups will be on hand to show citizens how recycling impacts the environment.

There will be a drive-thru area for e-waste items, phone books and cell phones. The following items will be accepted at the drive:

Yellow Pages phone books

Personal computers, monitors (including flat screen monitors)

Televisions, LCD Tvs, VCRs

Radios, stereos

DVD players

Microwaves

Power supplies

Rechargeable batteries

Vacuums

Banking equipment

Telephones, pagers, cell phones

Printers, copy machines, toner cartridges

Projectors, cameras

Birmingham Recycles will not accept:

Fridges, washers, dryers, dish washers

Devices that contain mercury (thermometers, fire alarms)

Hazardous chemicals/materials

Light bulbs, including fluorescent

Bio waste

If there is inclement weather, the event will be moved to Boutwell Auditorium, 1930 8th Ave. North. For more information please visit aeconline.org or visit the group's Facebook event page.

