Workshop to help parents and kids be safe online

The Oak Mountain High School Counseling Center will host a workshop for OMHS parents and students titled "Cyber-Safety 101: What You Need to Know" today, Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the PAC.

Sgt. Clay Hammac and Deputy Charles Morgan of the Shelby County Sherriff's Office will discuss the influence of social media and provide parents with tips to keep their children safe online as well as how students can stay safe in today's wired world.