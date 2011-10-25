Workshop to help parents and kids be safe online

The Oak Mountain High School Counseling Center will host a workshop for OMHS parents and students titled "Cyber-Safety 101: What You Need to Know" today, Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the PAC.
Sgt. Clay Hammac and Deputy Charles Morgan of the Shelby County Sherriff's Office will discuss the influence of social media and provide parents with tips to keep their children safe online as well as how students can stay safe in today's wired world.
Six hundred young men across the state made their way to Tuscaloosa for the 80th annual Alabama Boys State convention on Sunday.More >>
Oscar Butler and Libby Thomason were asleep in their Cullman home when a massive tree collapsed through the roof during early morning storms.More >>
Another organized cluster of rain and storms will approach our area from the west during the early morning hours.?More >>
Irondale Police are searching for a Birmingham man they believe shot and killed a man Friday night.More >>
Blount County Sheriff’s Office Operations Commander Tim Kent says the alleged shooter in a Blountsville incident turned himself in Sunday afternoon.More >>
