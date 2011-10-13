Tax extension deadline is Oct. 17

For those who chose the automatic six-month extension to file taxes earlier this year, your time almost up. Those filings are due this coming Monday, Oct. 17 and the IRS is urging these citizens to use IRS e-file for speed and convenience. Most taxpayers qualify for this service whether they prepared their returns themselves or with a paid service. Taxpayers who use the e-file method can also pay online and if your income is $58,000 or less, you can file your tax return for free at Free File.

For more information on the upcoming deadlines, taxpayers who are exempt from the Oct. 17 deadline and tax breaks, please visit irs.gov.