Tax extension deadline is Oct. 17

For those who chose the automatic six-month extension to file taxes earlier this year, your time almost up. Those filings are due this coming Monday, Oct. 17 and the IRS is urging these citizens to use IRS e-file for speed and convenience. Most taxpayers qualify for this service whether they prepared their returns themselves or with a paid service. Taxpayers who use the e-file method can also pay online and if your income is $58,000 or less, you can file your tax return for free at Free File.
For more information on the upcoming deadlines, taxpayers who are exempt from the Oct. 17 deadline and tax breaks, please visit irs.gov.
Six hundred young men across the state made their way to Tuscaloosa for the 80th annual Alabama Boys State convention on Sunday.More >>
Six hundred young men across the state made their way to Tuscaloosa for the 80th annual Alabama Boys State convention on Sunday.More >>
Oscar Butler and Libby Thomason were asleep in their Cullman home when a massive tree collapsed through the roof during early morning storms.More >>
Oscar Butler and Libby Thomason were asleep in their Cullman home when a massive tree collapsed through the roof during early morning storms.More >>
Another organized cluster of rain and storms will approach our area from the west during the early morning hours.?More >>
Another organized cluster of rain and storms will approach our area from the west during the early morning hours.?More >>
Irondale Police are searching for a Birmingham man they believe shot and killed a man Friday night.More >>
Irondale Police are searching for a Birmingham man they believe shot and killed a man Friday night.More >>
Blount County Sheriff’s Office Operations Commander Tim Kent says the alleged shooter in a Blountsville incident turned himself in Sunday afternoon.More >>
Blount County Sheriff’s Office Operations Commander Tim Kent says the alleged shooter in a Blountsville incident turned himself in Sunday afternoon.More >>