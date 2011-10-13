Webinar to help business owners navigate immigration law

The The Alabama Department of Agriculture & Industries and the Alabama Cooperative Extension System will host a webinar explaining the effects of Alabama's immigration law and other related topics tomorrow, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

From a Alabama Department of Agriculture & Industries press release:

Agriculture & Industries Commissioner John McMillan says it is important to help farmers and others understand their role and responsibilities in complying with the immigration law. "This law contains many provisions with stiff fines and penalties," says McMillan. "It is critical for farmers and agribusinesses to understand fully how this law applies to them."

Thomas M. Eden, a labor law expert, will lead the webinar. He will provide an overview of the law, how to comply with its key provisions and how to manage record-keeping in relation to the law. Three major topics will be covered: "Do's and Don'ts for Employers," "The E-Verify Enrollment Process," and "Form I-9 Supervisor Training & Tips."

Extension Director Dr. Gary Lemme said his organization will providing the technology to broadcast the webinar, which will originate from the Extension's headquarters in Auburn. This technology will allow the state to reach as many people impacted by the immigration law quickly and

Alabamians can view the webinar in several ways. Many Extension county offices will show it and individuals should contact their local office to confirm that they will show it. To find your local offices, visit www.aces.edu.

People can also watch from their computer at http://www.aces.edu/go/195. You may connect to the webinar before 10 a.m. but there will be no content available until 9:45 a.m. and no audio until 10 a.m. People can test their browser early by going to http://www.aces.edu/go/148 and choosing any of the ACES Public Programs.

For those who cannot view the live webinar, it can be watched later by going to http://www.aces.edu/go/195. For more information, contact the Alabama Department of Agriculture & Industries at 334-240-7100.

Copyright 2011 WBRC. All rights reserved.