BBVA Compass Donates $50,000 for New Transplant Center

Today at 2 p.m. BBVA Compas Foundation will present a check for $50,000 to Children's of Alabama for the creation of a new pediatric transplant program. The check presentation will take place at in the main lobby of Children's of Alabama at 1600 7th Avenue South.

From a BBVA Compass Bank press release:

Among the many transplant patients that will benefit from the new center are young people like 20-year-old Crystal Wise of Jasper, Ala. Crystal has faced more health challenges in her short life than most, beginning with a diagnosis of cerebral palsy at age two. She defied the odds by learning to walk and talk, but at 17 she learned that her kidneys had failed. Soon, her health had deteriorated to a point where her liver was also affected and she needed both a kidney and liver transplant to survive. After her successful surgery, Crystal again exceeded expectations when she was discharged from the hospital just five days later. Today, she is an active young woman and a senior in high school.