Occupy Birmingham Meets Tonight at Railroad Park

While the Occupy Wall Street protest in New York conitnues to grow, a local organization, Occupy Birmingham, is preparing to launch their own initiatives here in Alabama.

The General Assembly of Occupy Birmingham will meet tonight at Railroad Park at 7 p.m. They group will be on the 14th Street side of the park, opposite Movie Night. According to a post on OccupyBirmingham.org, the group will discuss several issues and make plans for their next event. The public is welcome to attend and give their input during the meeting.

The Occupy Wall Street protest began in mid-September and protestor have branded themselves as the 99% of Americans negatively affected by the actions of partisan politics and financial institutions responsible for the economic meltdown. Protestors have continued to camp out in Zuccotti Park (formerly Liberty Plaza Park) in New York City. Recently other "Occupy" demonstrations have popped up in cities across the nation, including Philadelphia, Dallas, St. Louis, San Francisco, Seattle, and Chicago.

For more information about Occupy Birmingham, please visit occupybirmingham.org.