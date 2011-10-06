Boo at the Zoo Opens Friday

Get your little ghosts, witches and goblins ready for the 20th Annual Boo at the Zoo this Friday night at the Birmingham Zoo. The event will feature 15 days of family-friendly trick-or-treating, rides and games throughout the month of October until Halloween Night. Visitors are encouraged to wear their best family-friendly costume while visiting the various attractions.

Local non-profits and businesses have organized several candy villages for trick-or-treating and visitors can take a ride on the Scarousel or play a round of Gruesome Golf. For those who want to see some of the Zoo's furry and feathered residents, there will be a Wildlife Show and interactions with animals at the Barn.

For more information about the event, please visit www.birminghamzoo.com

When: Oct. 7-9, 14-16, 20, 23, 27, 30-31from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Oct. 21-22, 28-29 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Zoo will close at 4 p.m. on designated Boo at the Zoo days and the animals will not be on exhibit.

Cost: $8* (includes tax)

*Some attractions require additional tickets. Attraction tickets are $3.50 or $10 for an unlimited ride wristband.