WBRC FOX 6 LawCallTM is a live, weekly, thirty-minute call-in show hosted by local personal injury attorneys Kirby Farris and Ken Riley of the law firm of Farris, Riley & Pitt, LLP. The show features guests attorneys from across central Alabama. Every show highlights one call-in topic. The attorneys take live phone calls from viewers pertaining to that topic.



We take your calls LIVE every

Sunday at 10:30 p.m.

Call us at 1-855-LAW-1955 during the show.