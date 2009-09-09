Kidnapping, serial rape suspect arrested in Calhoun County

ANNISTON, AL (WBRC) - A man suspected of kidnapping a family and raping people in east Alabama has been arrested.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Department said Ularius Johnson was arrested Tuesday and charged Wednesday with robbery, kidnapping and burglary in connection with an incident last Friday where a family was kidnapped in Calhoun County.

Investigators said Johnson tried to pawn jewelry from the family. The owner of the pawn shop contacted police, who then connected the stolen jewelry to Johnson.

After Johnson's arrest, investigators searched his car where they found evidence connecting him with multiple burglaries and robberies in the area dating back as far as 2007.

Investigators with the sheriff's department said Wednesday they also believe Johnson has raped numerous people in east Alabama during the past two years based on evidence collected in their investigation of the kidnapping.