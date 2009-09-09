"All Kids" insurance program to expand - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

"All Kids" insurance program to expand

MONTGOMERY, AL (WBRC) - State officials believe an expansion of Alabama's "All Kids" subsidized health insurance plan will make them able to cover more children.
   
Beginning October 1st, any family of four earning up to three times the federal poverty level of 66-thousand dollars will be eligible.
   
The current limit is only twice the poverty level.

To date, 68-thousand children are enrolled in All Kids.

