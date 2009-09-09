Former Crimson Tide player pleads guilty to drug charges

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - A former University of Alabama football player has plead guilty to charges related to selling drugs.

Jimmy Johns entered a guilty plea Tuesday to two charges: one for selling cocaine and another for possession.

Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Tommy Smith said Johns was arrested in the summer of 2008.

Johns was sentenced to 15 years for selling and 10 years for possession, both of which will run concurrently, but under the plea deal, Johns will spend one year in the Tuscaloosa County Jail and then serve the remainder of his sentence on probation.

Johns, a native of Brookhaven, Miss., was a running back at Alabama from 2005 to 2008.

