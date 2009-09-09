Former Crimson Tide player pleads guilty to drug charges

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - A former University of Alabama football player has plead guilty to charges related to selling drugs.
Jimmy Johns entered a guilty plea Tuesday to two charges: one for selling cocaine and another for possession.
Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Tommy Smith said Johns was arrested in the summer of 2008.
Johns was sentenced to 15 years for selling and 10 years for possession, both of which will run concurrently, but under the plea deal, Johns will spend one year in the Tuscaloosa County Jail and then serve the remainder of his sentence on probation.
Johns, a native of Brookhaven, Miss., was a running back at Alabama from 2005 to 2008.
An apartment fire in Powderly damaged seven units and left one at a total loss.More >>
An apartment fire in Powderly damaged seven units and left one at a total loss.More >>
WBRC Fox 6 News takes a look back at our coverage of the devastating Jacksonville tornado. What we find is people there are using their faith and determination to rebuild their city and Jacksonville State University.More >>
WBRC Fox 6 News takes a look back at our coverage of the devastating Jacksonville tornado. What we find is people there are using their faith and determination to rebuild their city and Jacksonville State University.More >>
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."More >>
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."More >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited his home state of Alabama to discuss the opioid crisis.More >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited his home state of Alabama to discuss the opioid crisis.More >>
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall gave a stern warning to anyone planning to prey on Alabama storm victims.More >>
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall gave a stern warning to anyone planning to prey on Alabama storm victims.More >>