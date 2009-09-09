Lilly Ledbetter announces Artur Davis endorsement

JACKSONVILLE, AL (WBRC) - Lilly Ledbetter has announced her endorsement of Democratic Congressman Artur Davis for Governor.



Ledbetter is the woman from Jacksonville who struggled for equality in the workplace for women.



A bill in her name was the first signed into law by President Obama.



Davis was a co-sponsor and the only Alabama congressman to support the Ledbetter Act.

