Homeless man stabbed in Linn Park - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Homeless man stabbed in Linn Park

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham police are looking for the person who stabbed a homeless man. It happened last night in Linn Park.

Police say the unidentified man may be in his early 30's. They say he ran to the Greyhound Bus station on 19th Street North after being stabbed.

He was later taken to UAB Hospital.  His injury is considered non-life threatening.

Powered by Frankly