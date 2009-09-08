Investigation being made in death of Samford basketball player

HOMEWOOD, AL (WBRC) - Jefferson County deputies are investigating the death of a Samford University basketball player.

University officials say Jim Griffin of Chicago died last night in his sleep.

Investigators say his death is not suspicious and add that he participated in weight training and a pick up game last night.

Ministry staff will be available today for any students needing to talk about the situation.

Samford's president says the school is profoundly saddened by Griffin's death.