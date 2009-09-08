Apartments destroyed by fire in Shelby County

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Eight apartments were damaged early Tuesday morning in Shelby County.
The Cahaba Valley Fire Department says a fire broke out at the Brook Highland Place apartments shortly after midnight. Eight apartments were damaged. The top four apartments in the building were destroyed.
The good news, firefighters say, is that no one was injured.
The Red Cross has been on scene all morning and is working with apartment management to help those who have been displaced by the fire.
The cause of the fire is not known.
