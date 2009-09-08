Brighton police claim fatal shootings are connected

BRIGHTON, AL (WBRC) - Investigators believe a fatal shooting in Brighton may be connected to another murder case.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department says 21-year-old Ladarius Gaitor was shot and killed Monday while sitting in a car on McDonald Street. Gaitor is the son of a woman who was killed in her home a few weeks ago during a drive-by shooting. Investigators believe Gaitor was probably the target that shooting, not his mother.

The Sheriff's office is investigating the case at the request of Brighton police.