Brighton police claim fatal shootings are connected

BRIGHTON, AL (WBRC) - Investigators believe a fatal shooting in Brighton may be connected to another murder case.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department says 21-year-old Ladarius Gaitor was shot and killed Monday while sitting in a car on McDonald Street. Gaitor is the son of a woman who was killed in her home a few weeks ago during a drive-by shooting. Investigators believe Gaitor was probably the target that shooting, not his mother.
The Sheriff's office is investigating the case at the request of Brighton police.
