Officer injured during scuffle with suspected shoplifter - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Officer injured during scuffle with suspected shoplifter

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham police say an officer was injured while trying to stop a shoplifter.

It happened Monday at the Wal-mart in Roebuck.

Police say the suspect fought with the officers after she caught him.

She was taken to UAB Hospital with minor scratches to her legs and knees.

Powered by Frankly