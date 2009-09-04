Birmingham BOE gets new budget

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham school board members will soon get a first look at their 2009-2010 budget. It could include some drastic cost-cutting.

If Governor Bob Riley declares proration next year, the school board could be forced to reduce the system's budget by 9 to 15 million dollars.

Chief Financial Officer Arthur Watts says that would mean reducing salaries, benefits and costs for supplies and materials.

Board members say they understand challenges are ahead and will have to make some tough decisions.

The budget will be presented again Tuesday afternoon and the board will likely vote on it afterwards. The board must approve the budget by September 15th.