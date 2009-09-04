Ed Henson announces plans for District Four seat - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Ed Henson announces plans for District Four seat

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A county official has announced his plans to compete for Jefferson County Commissioner Bettye Fine Collins' seat.

Ed Henson, the Jefferson County Deputy Chief Tax Assessor, has announced he would challenge Collins in District Four in next year's election.

Henson has been in the tax assessor's office for eleven years.

