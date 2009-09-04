Ted Sexton returns to Tuscaloosa County Sheriff position

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Former Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ted Sexton is getting his old job back. Ted Sexton announced his resignation from his job at the Department of Homeland Security to take over his more familiar role of Sheriff effective October 1st.

Sexton intends to keep Interim Sheriff Ron Abernathy as Chief Deputy.

The long-time sheriff of Tuscaloosa says he is grateful to have served his country under two administrations.

"I just felt it was time to come back. I'm ready to come home. I very much miss being the sheriff of Tuscaloosa County. It's something that I miss every day." said Sexton

Sexton, who took a one year leave of absence, says the contacts he made in D.C. will help him better serve Tuscaloosa as sheriff.