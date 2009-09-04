Richard Scrushy's homes seized

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Two of Richard Scrushy's homes have been seized to pay off HealthSouth shareholders.

Birmingham Judge Allwin Horn declared on Friday morning that former HealthSouth CEO Richard Scrushy's Vestavia Hills home and his home at Lake Martin, along with all vehicles on the properties, can be seized by the Sheriff at any time.

Authorities say there are more than a dozen vehicles in the Vestavia Hills property alone.

Next Thursday, the court will decide if Scrushy will return to Birmingham to be deposed about his finances or if he will stay in Texas.

Also on Friday, Judge Horn found Scrushy in contempt of court for not answering questions that were provided to him by plaintiffs' attorneys.