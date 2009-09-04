Attorneys get aggressive for Scrushy assets

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Plaintiffs' attorneys promised they would aggressively go after Richard Scrushy's property in that nearly three billion dollar civil lawsuit. That is what's happening right now.

We told you this week about efforts to get his 92-foot yacht dry-docked in south Florida.

The money raised from the sale of his property would go to HealthSouth shareholders...

Attorney's promised they would go after Richard Scrushy's assets and they mean it.

A hearing will begin shortly after 8:00 a.m. Friday morning to try to get everything from his yacht to his Rolls Royce.

During the morning hearing, it is expected that attorneys will ask to seize Scrushy's 92-foot yacht which is now in dry dock in Stuart, Florida.

In a motion filed this week, Scrushy has denied that he actually owns the yacht. He claims it is owned by a third party.

Attorneys are also seeking two of his homes valued at five million dollars. They would also like to have a Rolls Royce valued at $330,000.