Lincoln High plays first game without Head Coach Keith Howard

LINCOLN, AL (WBRC) - Lincoln High School's new stadium now carries the name Keith Howard. The football coach died of a heart attack during a game last Friday night.

Last night was the first game in Lincoln's new stadium. It was also the first game since Howard's death.

Players say it was tough walking on to the field without their coach, but their grief will be turned into motivation on the grid-iron.

