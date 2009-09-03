Karle's Coffeehouse at the Saban mansion - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Karle's Coffeehouse at the Saban mansion

Rick Karle and Paul Finebaum head out to the Saban mansion in Tuscaloosa to check out the home, hang out with Terry Saban and maybe get an interview with the coach himself. To see the segments, use the video player on the right.
Powered by Frankly