AL Forestry Commission sends more firefighters to Texas

MONTGOMERY, AL (WBRC) - The Alabama Forestry Commission has sent another 14 firefighters to Texas to help fight wildfires.

The Commission says two strike teams have gone to replace the dozen firefighters who have returned from a two-week deployment in the Kingsville and Edinburg areas of south Texas.

The region is suffering extreme drought conditions making it a tinderbox for wildfires.

Since the first of the year, about 14-thousand wildfires have burned more than 700-thousand acres in Texas.