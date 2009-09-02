Gay pride group settles lawsuit with Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A gay pride group has settled its lawsuit with the city of Birmingham.

The group filed the federal lawsuit in 2008 over Mayor Larry Langford's attempt to withhold a parade permit from the group and his banning city workers from installing parade banners on city property.

An attorney for Central Alabama Pride says the city will put together a nondiscrimination policy for hanging banners and will pay the group's costs and legal fees.