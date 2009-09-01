Tuscaloosa man indicted for daughter's death in car crash

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa father has been indicted in the death of his adult daughter in a car crash.

Billy Joe Dearman of Fayette is being held on manslaughter charges.

Investigators say Dearman was driving under the influence when he crashed a car carrying his 30-year-old daughter at the intersection of Highway 171 and Highway 43 in Northport in January.

Dearman remains in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a 25-thousand dollar bond.