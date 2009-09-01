Memorial held for Lincoln High football coach

LINCOLN AL, (WBRC) - A memorial service takes place at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday night for Lincoln High School's football coach.

It was a loss that has affected not only the school, but the entire community. Keith Howard died last Friday night after suffering a heart attack at halftime of his team's football game in Etowah County.

The interim coach remembers his friend and colleague as a man who cared about everyone he knew.

The memorial service will begin at 5:00 Tuesday evening at the Lincoln High School Stadium.

