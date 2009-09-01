Alabama football player hospitalized with gunshot wound

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police say that a University of Alabama football player has suffered a gunshot wound after a robbery.

According to police, UA defensive lineman Brandon Deaderick received a gunshot wound to the lower forearm around 10:00 p.m. on Monday night after an attempted robbery at the Rivermont apartment complex.

Deaderick was taken to DCH Hospital.

Police say the injury does not appear to be life-threatening.

On Tuesday, Coach Nick Saban released this statement to the press:

"We feel very fortunate that Brandon is doing well and that this is not a more serious situation. We are hopeful that his condition will continue to improve as we expect him to be released from the hospital later in the day today. Our concern at this time is for Brandon's continued recovery as our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family, not about when he will return to football."